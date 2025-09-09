Updated 9 September 2025 at 15:08 IST
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong: Here's When And Where To Watch The Telecast And Live Stream The Asia Cup 2025 Opener
Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan in the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The Afghans were defeated in the finals of a trie-series by Pakistan.
Asia Cup 2025 will commence with Afghanistan and Hong Kong locking horns with each other in the tournament opener. The fixture might come across as just another game, but it has a greater significance considering the fact that these two teams share the same group that includes Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Rashid Khan's Afghanistan recently played a tri-series against Pakistan and UAE in Sharjah, and they will walk into the game with a renewed sense of confidence.
Afghanistan, despite playing some stellar cricket, lost to Pakistan in the final of the tri-series in Sharjah. Afghanistan are one of the strong contenders to win the Asia Cup, considering the quality of the spinners that they have at their disposal, and on their good days, they can blow any batting attack away. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have played four warm-up games and their top-order looks in some fine touch. Hong Kong will rely heavily on their openers Anshuman Rath and Zeeshan Ali.
Here Are The Live Streaming Details For The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Game
When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong be played?
- The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 game will be played on Tuesday, September 9
When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong start?
- The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 game will start at 8 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST
Where will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong be played?
- The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Where can we watch the telecast and LIVE Streaming of Asia Cup 2025 match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong?
- The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong game will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network, and it can be LIVE streamed on the Sony LIV application and website.
What are the squads for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup game?
- Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed
