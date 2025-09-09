Asia Cup 2025: Total Teams, Fixtures, Prize Money And LIVE Streaming, Here's Everything To Know About The Continental Tournament

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup is all set to kickstart on September 9, 2025, and the first match of the continental tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. India are the reigning champions of the continental championship, and they'll start the tournament as favourites. The 'men in blue' won the T20I Asia Cup in 2016, and Suryakumar Yadav will have a chance at replicating MS Dhoni's heroics.

Indian stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not participating in the continental tournament because it will be played in the T20I format. Both Rohit and Virat has announced their retirements from the shortest international format after India won the T20 World Cup in 2024. While India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Pakistan, and Hong Kong have played the Asia Cup before, Oman will play the continental trophy for the first time. Before the Asia Cup starts, here's a look at all the key information you should know.

Asia Cup 2025: What Are The Two Groups?

Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and Oman

India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and Oman Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025: Here Are The Complete Fixtures

Sep 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 10: India vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 14: India vs Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 15: United Arab Emirates vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 17: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 19: India vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 20: B1 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 21: A1 vs A2, Super Four game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 23: A2 vs B1, Super Four game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sep 24: A1 vs B2, Super Four game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sep 25: A2 vs B2, Super Four game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 26: A1 vs B1, Super Four game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM IST)

Sep 28: Final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2025: What Is India's Record In The Asia Cup?

India are the most successful teams as far as their record in the T20I Asia Cup is concerned. The 'men in blue' have played a total of 10 T20I games in the Asia Cup, they have won eight and have lost only two. India will open their campaign on September 10, 2025, in a match against the UAE.

Asia Cup 2025: How To Watch The Telecast Or To Live Stream The Continental Tournament?

The Sony Sports Network will broadcast all the matches of Asia Cup 2025. The matches can also be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Asia Cup 2025: What Is The Prize Money?