Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, FREE Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch AFG vs UAE Match Online

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch AFG vs UAE Match

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates: It promises to be an exciting affair when the two top Asian sides meet at the World Cup stage. These are sides which boast of T20 specialists and that is what makes the game interesting for the fans. There is no doubt that Afghanistan, who have the wood over UAE, would start favourites.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan-United Arab Emirates be played?

Afghanistan will face United Arab Emirates in the 28th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, February 16, 2026.

When does the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan-United Arab Emirates game start?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan-United Arab Emirates match is set to start at 11:00 AM IST.

What time is the toss for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan-United Arab Emirates match?

The toss for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan-United Arab Emirates match will happen at 10:30 AM IST.

Which venue will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan-United Arab Emirates match?

The venue for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan-United Arab Emirates clash is the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where can fans watch the Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup match?

Fans can watch the Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup match on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and platform.

AFG vs UAE Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai