26 November 2025
After 2-0 Drubbing Against South Africa, Here's When The India Test Cricket Team Will Be Back In Action
India suffered a humiliating defeat to South Africa in the Guwahati Test on Wednesday, November 26.
India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant-led Team India conceded a humiliating 408-run defeat to Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the second and final Test match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Wednesday, November 26.
With the historic win, South Africa whitewashed India in the two-match Test series. It was South Africa's first Test series win in India in the last 25 years. The last time it was under the captaincy of Hansie Cronje, when South Africa clinched a series win in India in 2000.
Temba Bavuma has successfully kept his unbeaten Test record intact as skipper too. In both the Test matches of the series, South Africa have maintained dominance over the hosts.
India Register Unwanted Records With Heavy Defeat To South Africa In Guwahati
The 408-run loss to South Africa in Guwahati was also India's biggest Test defeat by runs. On the other hand, South Africa etched their second-biggest win by runs. The Indian batting lineup also registered an unwanted record as they averaged 15.23 across these two Test matches against Sri Lanka, which is the second-lowest in any red-ball series.
Marco Jansen was named the 'Player of the Match' following his all-round brilliance in the Guwahati Test. Jansen scored 93 runs during South Africa's first innings. He also picked up seven wickets in Guwahati. On the other hand, Simon Harmer was named the 'Player of the Series' after he finished the series as the highest wicket-taker. Harmer claimed 17 wickets from two matches at a bowling average of 8.94.
Here's When India Will Be Back In Action In Tests
The two-match Test series against South Africa was Team India's final red-ball assignment in 2025. In the last five months of 2025, India played only four Test matches.
The Indian Test Cricket Team will be next seen in action against Sri Lanka. Even though the dates of India's tour of Sri Lanka have not been announced. But India's next red-ball assignment will likely be in August 2026, against Sri Lanka.
26 November 2025