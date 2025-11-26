Updated 26 November 2025 at 14:12 IST
WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Team India Slip Further After Heavy Defeat In Guwahati Test, South Africa Strengthen Place In Top Two
India suffered a 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test match of the series on Wednesday, November 26.
India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant-led Team India conceded a heavy defeat to Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the second and final Test match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Wednesday, November 26.
The Proteas whitewashed India in the two-match Test series after sealing wins in Kolkata and Guwahati. This was South Africa's first Test series win in India in 25 years. It's a huge achievement for the skipper, Temba Bavuma. Last time, South Africa clinched a series in India against India in 2000 under the captaincy of Hansie Cronje.
Marco Jansen was named the 'Player of the Match' following his all-round performance in the Guwahati Test. Jansen scored 93 runs in the first innings for South Africa, and he also picked up seven wickets in Guwahati. Meanwhile, South Africa spinner Simon Harmer was named the 'Player of the Series' after he claimed 17 wickets in two matches at a bowling average of 8.94. He had two four-fers in the two-match Test series against India.
Here's The Updated WTC 2025-2027 Standings
Following the defeat against South Africa in the Guwahati Test, India slipped to fifth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 standings with 52 points and a points percentage of 48.15. India played nine matches so far in the 2025-2027 cycle, sealing four wins and conceding four defeats. Meanwhile, one match ended in a draw.
On the other hand, South Africa solidified their position in the second place with 36 points and a points percentage of 75.00. The Proteas clinched three wins and suffered just one defeat after playing four matches in the 2025-2027 cycle.
India Set Unwanted Record With Test Series Defeat To South Africa
So far, India have been whitewashed three times in Tests at home. The first instance was against South Africa in 2000, when the Proteas clinched a 2-0 win over the hosts. The second came against New Zealand in 2024, with the Kiwis securing a 3-0 Test series victory. Most recently, India suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat to the Proteas in 2025.
