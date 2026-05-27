After Disastrous IPL 2026, MS Dhoni To Take Over CSK Coaching Mantle? CEO Kasi Viswanathan Welcomes All Possibilities

Injury blocked MS Dhoni's progress in IPL 2026 as the former Chennai Super Kings captain failed to appear for a single time this campaign. Dhoni had appeared to be missing only a couple of weeks after a CSK statement confirmed the 44-year-old was suffering from a calf strain. But despite all the efforts, Dhoni didn't seem to be match fit and finished the IPL 2026 outside of the cricket pitch.

Will MS Dhoni Coach CSK In Near Future?

A lot has been said about Dhoni's potential retirement from IPL, but the wicketkeeper hasn't shown any intention of leaving IPL immediately. CSK's continuous failure to reach the IPL playoffs could attract some fresh changes ahead of next season. There have been several chatters regarding Dhoni's possible role for CSK, as his persistent injury issues have been a concern.

But now, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed the five-time IPL champions want Dhoni to be with the franchise in any capacity, could be a mentor or a coach. In an interview with RevSportz, he said, “We have not discussed anything with MS as of now because, as you know, MS takes his decisions on his own, and we respect that. We would always like to have him as a permanent fixture at CSK in whatever capacity — be it as a player, coach or mentor. Whatever it is, it depends on what he decides. Every decision depends on him.”

CSK Could Pin Hopes On Sanju Samson Next Season

Except for Sanju Samson, no other batters managed to really impress for CSK. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored close to 350 runs, but his strike rate did raise some doubts over his T20 antics. Samson took some time to get into the groove and went on to emerge as CSK's flagbearer in IPL 2026.

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In 14 matches, he amassed 477 runs at a strike rate of 165.62 and will surely be CSK's hope next season.