After Flying Start To IPL 2026, Punjab Kings Sensation Vyshak Vijaykumar Namedrops His Inspiration

IPL 2026: In his second stint with the Punjab Kings, Vyshak Vijaykumar has made a very impressive start to IPL 2026. In two matches, he has already crossed his last campaign's wicket count and has looked solid with a new vigour and hunger. In the absence of Lockie Ferguson, the onus will be on the 29-year-old to shoulder the fast bowling responsibility for the IPL 2025 runners-up.

Vyshak Vijaykumar Opened Up On His Inspiration

In two games, he has already picked up five wickets, which has helped Punjab to maintain their perfect start. He has also displayed his variety with a wide range of deliveries. from wide yorkers to slower balls. On being asked about his bowling mentor, the PBKS bowler has namedropped a number of people.

While answering a query from Republic TV, Vyshak said, "I think it's too early to say we're doing well. Yeah, a couple of games did go well. But now we've done, we're done past that.

"I think we're going to take one game at a time. So what is coming next is what we're going to think about. But as I think we have a lot of teammates who are really motivated, motivational enough for us, for me to look ahead.

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"I think if you see Arshdeep, he's done exceptionally well for himself. There's Mark Jansen, who's been really good. So I think we have so many guys in the team who have been inspirational.

“So I think even if you look at our bowling coach, and our coach Ricky Ponting, I think they've all been inspiring enough. So I think this is the inspiration that I look forward to. And when you have so many people in the team, you wouldn't want to look ahead of anything else.”

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