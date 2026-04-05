Path For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Takes Shape, BCCI Devises Special Plan For Red Ball Cricket: Report

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi burst into the scene in IPL 2025 last season, and since then, the Rajasthan Royals teenager has been a household name. Vaibhav's IPL heroics also allowed him to gain an entry into the international circuit, and he has certainly stamped his authority with centuries against Australia and South Africa. His record-breaking 175 in the U19 World Cup final against England was further evidence of his hunger to satisfy his cricketing aspects.

India's Test Crisis Has Hit A Strong Note

India have dominated the white ball scene over the years and have emerged as a powerhouse in both 50 and 20 over formats. But recent fortunes in Test cricket haven't been impressive and under Gautam Gambhir's tutelage, India's credentials in the long ball format have faced severe scrutiny.

In nine matches, India have managed to win four while losing another four in the current World Test Championship cycle. After missing out on a place in the last WTC final, their current form hasn't really provided optimism so far.

BCCI's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Plan To Take Place

It seems BCCI has finally taken note of India's problem in red-ball cricket and has decided to address the root cause. As per a PTI report, BCCI's Centre of Excellence has devised a detailed plan to fix India's Test crisis. As per the report, a four-day red-ball game tournament is being planned, which will be held in June-July, just after the conclusion of IPL 2026.

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The likes of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav will be involved in this tournament, which will also feature talented players from across India. The idea is to create a pool of players in order to ensure the supply line for Test cricket remains intact. All the coaches and selectors have also been informed about the plan, and they will keep a close eye on the players. Both the U-19 and U-25 emerging sides are set to travel to Sri Lanka for 4-day games, and those who will be able to display a good show will be considered for the squads.