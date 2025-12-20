Updated 20 December 2025 at 10:31 IST
After 'Grovel' Controversy; South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Labels Team India as 'Hell of a Side' Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026
Ind vs SA: South Africa coach Shukri Conrad labelled Team India as a 'hell of a side' after Suryakumar Yadav and Co. won T20I series 3-1.
Ind vs SA: After the 3-1 win, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad was forced to lavish praise on Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav. Conrad labeled the Indian team as a ‘hell of a side. This comment comes after Conrad faced backlash for his 'wanted to make them grovel' remark during the Test series.
“Ever’s a long time, but they’re certainly close to it. Hell of a side, you need to be on top of your game all the time. Look at the way they come in and play with the bat; they constantly put bowlers under pressure from ball one. Similarly with ball, they’ve got a few match-winners," Conrad said at the post-match presser.
