Updated 20 December 2025 at 10:19 IST
Hardik Pandya Fulfills Unique Promise he Made to Girlfriend Maheika Sharma Ahead of 5th T20I at NMS
Ind vs SA: Allrounder Hardik Pandya was in such form that it seemed he could do no wrong on Friday in Ahmedabad.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ind vs SA: It was a night in Ahmedabad that belonged totally to allrounder Hardik Pandya, who smashed a breathtaking 63 off 25 balls in the final T20I against South Africa. His blitz featured five sixes and five fours. After the game, Pandya was awarded the player of the match for his efforts. At the presentation, he revealed about a promise he had made to his girlfriend Maheika Sharma and his teammates before the match. He had told them that he will step out off the first ball and try to hit it for a six, and that is exactly what he did.
‘Felt that it was my day’
“I had told my teammates and my partner earlier in the day that I was going to step out on the first ball itself and try to hit it for a six. I felt that it was my day. I was confident it would come off,” Hardik said during the post-match presentation.
“I don't play cricket to win Player of the Match awards. I've always played to win games for my country,” he added.
Advertisement
Pandya's girlfriend was also spotted in the stands at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Pandya Power Rules
It was all about his steadiness and power. Pandya hit some incredible sixes and it surely seems he is ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pandya is going to be the key for India in the middle-order as he has the ability to finish games. Pandya would next be seen when India take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series just ahead of the T20 WC. The series will be played in January and Pandya would have eyes on him.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 20 December 2025 at 10:14 IST