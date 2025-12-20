Hardik Pandya Fulfills Unique Promise he Made to Girlfriend Maheika Sharma Ahead of 5th T20I at NMS

Ind vs SA: It was a night in Ahmedabad that belonged totally to allrounder Hardik Pandya, who smashed a breathtaking 63 off 25 balls in the final T20I against South Africa. His blitz featured five sixes and five fours. After the game, Pandya was awarded the player of the match for his efforts. At the presentation, he revealed about a promise he had made to his girlfriend Maheika Sharma and his teammates before the match. He had told them that he will step out off the first ball and try to hit it for a six, and that is exactly what he did.

‘Felt that it was my day’

“I had told my teammates and my partner earlier in the day that I was going to step out on the first ball itself and try to hit it for a six. I felt that it was my day. I was confident it would come off,” Hardik said during the post-match presentation.

“I don't play cricket to win Player of the Match awards. I've always played to win games for my country,” he added.

Pandya's girlfriend was also spotted in the stands at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

