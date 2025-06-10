Ruturaj Gaikwad Follows Sachin Tendulkar's Footsteps, Signs Up For County Cricket Stint With Yorkshire CCC After India Test Snub

After not being selected for Team India's Senior Men's squad for the tour of England, Ruturaj Gaikwad has signed up to be a part of County Cricket. The Indian cricketer has been roped in by Yorkshire CCC as an overseas signee. Gaikwad was a part of the Chennai Super Kings as their skipper until an injury forced him to be benched for the rest of the season. Now that Gaikwad has recovered, the Indian batter will be a part of the White Rose until the end of the season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Signed As Overseas Batter By Yorkshire CCC

The India Senior Men's squad for the five-match Test series against England lacked notable cricketers, and Ruturaj Gaikwad was among the ones who were not elected on the side. The Maharashtra batter has recovered from the injury and is eager to get some game-time, and there was hope when he was selected for the India A squad. However, Ruturaj failed to make it on the Playing XI in both matches. But Gaikwad does not intend to miss out on any game time, as he has signed himself up to play County Cricket.

28-year-old Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been signed up by Yorkshire CCC. Gaikwad has also made himself available for selection for the One Day Cup. The Pune batter adds significant depth in the top four, and he has proved himself beneficial in times of need for Team India and the Chennai Super Kings.

Gaikwad has joined the list of players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara who have represented the White Rose in the past.

Gaikwad Expresses Delight After Joining White Rose

With six ODI appearances and 23 T20I caps, Ruturaj Gaikwad adds a new feather to his dynamic cricket career. The Pune-based batter expressed his delight at being a part of the White Rose, revealing that it was his goal to be a part of English cricket and experience their domestic season.

“I’m excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country, and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire," Ruturaj Gaikwad said in a statement from Yorkshire CCC.