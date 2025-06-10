SA vs AUS: Ex-England Cricketer Monty Panesar Picks His Favourite For WTC Final 2025, Wants South Africa To 'Come Out And Challenge' Australia

WTC Final 2025: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will take on Pat Cummins' Australia in the summit clash of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, from June 11th, at the iconic Lord's.

South Africa are coming into the Final match of the WTC 2023-2025 after finishing at the top of the table with a points percentage of 69.44. The Proteas clinched eight wins and suffered three defeats after playing 12 matches in the past two-year cycle.

On the other hand, Australia ended the 2023-2025 cycle in second place and advanced to the Final spot. The Aussies sealed 13 wins and suffered four defeats in 19 matches.

Australia Aim Big Milestone In The World Test Championship

The Pat Cummins-led Australia will be aiming to defend their WTC title. Previously, in the WTC 2023 Final, the Aussies clinched the title after beating India by 209 runs. If Australia win the upcoming Final match. Pat Cummins-led Australia will become the first team to defend the prestigious WTC mace.

Monty Panesar Backs Australia In WTC 2025 Final Against South Africa

While speaking to ANI, former England cricketer Monty Panesar picked his favorite for the upcoming WTC Final, saying that pacer Josh Hazlewood's presence in the Australian squad will be helpful to Pat Cummins' side. He added that the Australians are the 'favourites' to win the title.

"Well, I think Australia have an advantage with Josh Hazlewood, who has never lost a final. It is that experience. Australia look very strong in the seam department and batting as well. Australia look favourites to win this," Panesar said as quoted by ANI.

The former cricketer hoped that the Proteas would come out and challenge the Aussies at the Lord's clash.

"I want South Africa to come out and challenge. They have often talked about how South Africa got into the final; they have had an easy ride. This is a great opportunity for South Africa to showcase that they can take on the best in the world...," he added.