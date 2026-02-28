After Jammu & Kashmir's Maiden Ranji Trophy Title, J&K CM Announces Rs 2 Cr. Reward And Government Job Opportunities

Jammu & Kashmir created history as they clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title on February 28, 2026, at the KSCA Stadium in Hubli. The J&K side faced off against Karnataka and dominated their opponents with an all-around performance.

The Ranji Trophy Final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka ended in a draw after J&K captain Paras Dogra declared the innings. But the J&K side sealed a grand victory based on their gigantic lead in the first innings to lift the title despite the contest being drawn in Hubli.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah was present at the match and was seen celebrating the team's historic victory at the KSCA Cricket Ground. Following the match, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of Rs. 2 Cr. for the players and the team's support staff.

CM Announces Reward After Jammu & Kashmir's Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Alongside the cash reward of Rs 2 Cr., J&K CM announced that the players and the support staff will be entitled to government jobs under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons.

While congratulating the team, the CM office wrote on X, "Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf."

The tweet further stated, "Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons."

Jammu & Kashmir Win Maiden Ranji Trophy Title