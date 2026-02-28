Updated 28 February 2026 at 16:00 IST
'I Am Sure He Will Get...': Former India Captain Voices Confidence In Abhishek Sharma Ahead Of T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Against West Indies
India is set to face the West Indies for their do-or-die clash in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, on March 1, 2026.
India is set to face the West Indies for their do-or-die clash in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, on March 1, 2026. The Men in Blue need to win the upcoming match against the Indies to secure their place in the T20 World Cup semifinals.
Throughout the group stage, India have struggled with their batting line as the top order mostly saw an early collapse in three of their matches; however, they managed to remain unbeaten in the group stages. The Men in Blues got their reality check in their Super 8 opening clash against South Africa, where the Proteas beat them by 76 runs.
One such player who failed to seize the opportunity was Abhishek Sharma, who struggled to score runs, including being dismissed for a duck in three matches. However, Abhishek Sharma came out of his slump in the match against Zimbabwe, where he registered his first 2026 T20 World Cup fifty. Following the match, former captain Sourav Ganguly praised the young player and acknowledged his talents.
Sourav Ganguly On Abhishek Sharma
Ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly made a massive claim about the young player amid the T20 World Cup. Ganguly shared that the player could soon join the ODI side as well and acknowledged him as an absolute match-winner.
While speaking to Free Hit By LegaXy, Sourav Ganguly shared, "He is a very good player. I like what I see of him. I am sure he will get tracked into the 50-over format. He is an absolute match-winner."
When compared with Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly shared, "Don't compare him with Sehwag. Sehwag is an absolute champion. But yes, Abhishek can play." For the unversed, Abhishek currently only plays the T20 format.
Abhishek Sharma In T20I
The left-hand batsman has played 43 T20Is so far and has scored 1367 at an average of 34.17 and a strike rate of 190.92, featuring two centuries and nine half-centuries.
