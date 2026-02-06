After Pat Cummins Australia Suffer Another Setback, Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026, No Replacements Announced

Australia have suffered another setback as Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. With a hope to regain fitness, Hazlewood was initially a part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad. But with just a handful of days left for their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on February 11, the Aussies would now look elsewhere.

Austrlia Suffer Major Setback Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

National selector Tony Dodemaid insisted they tried their best to accommodate Hazlewood in the squad, but he hasn't received full match fitness and need some more time.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said, "We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage but the latest indications (are) he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk.

Australia are yet to name a replacement as it stands.

Advertisement

Australia now only have pace duo Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis in their ranks, while Sean Abbott has been named as the sole travelling reserve.

Australia do have a few more injury worries, but both Nathan Ellis and Tim David are expected to be fit in time for the first game, while Adam Zampa will be available for the Ireland game. Any replacements after January 31 will have to be approved by the ICC.

Advertisement

Steve Smith's excellent form could make him a possible candidate to replace Hazlewood if Australia opt for an extra batter in the squad.

Australia Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.