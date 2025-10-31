After T20I Heroics, Josh Hazlewood Makes 'All-Rounder' Demand To Selectors For Ashes: 'They Can Bowl As Much As They Want'

Josh Hazlewood set up the tone with another brilliant bowling performance in the 2nd T20I match at Melbourne. The Aussie speedster will now leave the T20I squad in order to prepare for the Ashes, starting on November 21 in Perth.

Josh Hazlewood Callls For Inclusion Of More All-Rounders In Ashes

Hazlewood finished with a figure of 3 for 13 in four overs and ran through the Indian batting order with wickets of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. The Aussie bowler remains part of a rare breed of bowlers who are still active in all three formats with equal precision.

Injuries do have an influence in his decorated cricket career, and he was only available for two matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. In Pat Cummins' absence, he will play a pivotal role in Perth, and fast bowlers have called for the inclusion of more fast bowlers in the Ashes.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said after the match, “First player picked [should be] an allrounder, I think. Going back to those 20-odd Test matches we played with no allrounder, they were hard yards. So if [they] can be in the team, be it bowling, [Ca Green] Greeny is obviously an outstanding player, Beau has done great for us whenever he's played. The more the merrier, I say. They can bowl as much as they want."

Josh Hazlewood Holds Key Role For Australia In Ashes

Despite his history of persistent injury. Hazlewood took part in the white ball series against India. A lengthy injury spell on the sidelines saw him missing a number of Test matches, the Champions Trophy and a large portion of the IPL. Unlike Mitchell Starc, his decision to play more matches has benefited him as it stands. He came unscathed through the South Africa series, followed by the New Zealand and ODI series.