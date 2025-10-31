Suryakumar Yadav Identifies India's Brightest Spots From Their Loss In 2nd T20I Against Australia

India's Suryakumar Yadav walks off after losing his wicket to Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne | Image: AAP via AP

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has reflected on the biggest positives from the side's defeat in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Indian cricket team had a taxing time in Melbourne as they failed to recover from the batting collapse triggered by the Australian bowling attack. It was a forgettable outing for the Men in Blue as they conceded a key win in the T20I series.

Despite the defeat, Suryakumar spoke about the team's positives and praised Abhishek Sharma's knock in the second T20I at the MCG.

Suryakumar Yadav Identifies India's Main Positives Following 2nd T20I vs Australia

The swashbuckling Abhishek Sharma put his trademark aggressive batting antics on display with a gritty 37-ball 68. Amid a significant batting collapse, his standout knock against the Australian bowling unit looked like a mountain standing tall against a storm.

Suryakumar Yadav applauded Abhishek Sharma for his powerful knock with the bat and said that he built a distinct identity with his swashbuckling batting approach.

The Indian skipper is hopeful that the 25-year-old will continue with his current playing approach.

"Abhishek [Sharma] has been doing this for quite some time now. He knows his game and his identity. He is not changing it anymore, and hopefully he sticks to it and plays many more knocks like this for us," Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

Team India Concedes Huge Loss To Australia In 2nd T20I At Melbourne

Abhishek Sharma carried India amid a significant batting collapse with his blazing 37-ball 68 to help India gain some momentum. The 25-year-old forged a key partnership with the Men in Blue's part-time all-rounder and full-time fast bowler Harshit Rana, who struck 35 runs on the scoreboard.

The Indian cricket team was restricted to 125 after being bowled out in 18.4 overs at the MCG. Josh Hazlewood's three-wicket haul was a standout for the Aussies as they put India down with a low-par score.

Australia openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head carried out a 50-run blitz partnership to start things off. The Aussie skipper scored 46, while Head put up 28 runs on the scoreboard before being dismissed.