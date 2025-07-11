After Wiaan Mulder Almost Broke Brian Lara's Record, Ex-West Indies Skipper Gave Shocking Advice to Rising South African

South Africa's stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder nearly became the man to break Brian Lara's record for the highest individual men's Test score in history when he was going all guns blazing against Zimbabwe in the second four-day Test between the two African nations.

However, Mulder chose to declare the innings when he was 367 not out - a move that sparked incredulous reactions from the cricket world, as many felt he should have gone for it given he had the chance to go for the 400* record.

Mulder stated he wanted to respect Lara's record but now admits that it was Lara himself who later told him that he should have gone for the record when he had the chance.

Lara Regrets Mulder's Declaration

Mulder said that Lara also told him that should he ever find himself with the chance to break the record again, he needs to go for it and score way more than 400.

"Now that things have settled a little bit, I’ve chatted a little bit to Brian Lara…He said to me I’m creating my own legacy and I should have gone for it. He said records are there to be broken and he wishes if I’m ever in that position again, I actually go and score more than what he had," Mulder told SuperSport.

It is an interesting take from Lara, especially when you consider why it is that Mulder chose not to break the record in the first place.

Why Did Mulder Declare?

The reason, perhaps, had something to do with the fact that Zimbabwe are not the strongest Test opposition - they are ranked 12th among full-member ICC nations in Tests, and do not even participate in the World Test Championship as a result.

There's also the fact that this was a four-day Test and not a usual five-day game that is contested at the international level.