  Is BCCI Tactfully Snubbing Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi by Deciding to Boycott ACC Meet in Dhaka?

Updated 11 July 2025 at 11:50 IST

Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India has shown it's reluctance in travelling to Dhaka for the ACC meet. Has the BCCI indirectly also snubbed Pakistan?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 WC
India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 WC | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India has made it clear that they are unwilling to travel to Dhaka for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council meet. The meeting has been called by the ACC to finalise the schedule and venues for the upcoming Asia Cup. The confirmation of the schedule and venues is long overdue. But, BCCI is now calling the shots it seems and throwing their weight around. 

For starters, the BCCI knows that if they pull out of the Asia Cup, there will not be as much buzz and revenue for the tournament and hence it would be a big setback for the ACC. 

BCCI Tactfully Snubbing Pakistan? 

Yes, looks like the BCCI is tactfully snubbing Pakistan. Remember, the current ACC President is a Pakistani minister. Mohsin Naqvi is a politician and a federal interior minister as well. It may be indirect, but the message is loud and clear - BCCI is boycotting Pakistan indirectly. 

“BCCI has informed the ACC about its unwillingness to send its office bearers to Dhaka. Everyone in the ACC knows the geopolitical situation in the Indian subcontinent. It is rather insensitive for the ACC to organise such an important meeting (in Dhaka),” a BCCI official said as quoted by TOI. 

Now, it remains to be seen what happens as India and the BCCI find themselves in a comfortable spot with other boards offering them plans for an alternative as well. 

Should India Pull Out of Asia Cup? 

If India's proposal of shifting the ACC meet venue from Dhaka does not happen, it is extremely likely that the BCCI may opt pulling out of the tournament completely. 

Published 11 July 2025 at 11:43 IST