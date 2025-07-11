Is BCCI Tactfully Snubbing Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi by Deciding to Boycott ACC Meet in Dhaka?

Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India has made it clear that they are unwilling to travel to Dhaka for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council meet. The meeting has been called by the ACC to finalise the schedule and venues for the upcoming Asia Cup. The confirmation of the schedule and venues is long overdue. But, BCCI is now calling the shots it seems and throwing their weight around.

For starters, the BCCI knows that if they pull out of the Asia Cup, there will not be as much buzz and revenue for the tournament and hence it would be a big setback for the ACC.

BCCI Tactfully Snubbing Pakistan?

Yes, looks like the BCCI is tactfully snubbing Pakistan. Remember, the current ACC President is a Pakistani minister. Mohsin Naqvi is a politician and a federal interior minister as well. It may be indirect, but the message is loud and clear - BCCI is boycotting Pakistan indirectly.

“BCCI has informed the ACC about its unwillingness to send its office bearers to Dhaka. Everyone in the ACC knows the geopolitical situation in the Indian subcontinent. It is rather insensitive for the ACC to organise such an important meeting (in Dhaka),” a BCCI official said as quoted by TOI.

Now, it remains to be seen what happens as India and the BCCI find themselves in a comfortable spot with other boards offering them plans for an alternative as well.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy as BCCI Unwilling to Attend ACC Meet in Dhaka

Should India Pull Out of Asia Cup?