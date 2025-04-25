Ahead Of Crucial IPL 2025 Clash, Moeen Ali Shares Mumbai Indians Anecdote For Struggling KKR Side: 'We're Halfway Through'

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Saturday, April 26th.

The defending champions started the IPL 2025 on a poor note. KKR won just three matches and conceded five defeats in their eight fixtures as of now. The Knights hold seventh place with six points and have a net run rate of +0.212. In their previous five fixtures, KKR conceded three defeats.

From now onwards, the Knight Riders need to win the rest of their 6 matches of the season to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, on April 25th, at the Eden Gardens.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings stand in the fifth place on IPL 2025 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.177. Shreyas Iyer-led side clinched five wins and suffered three defeats in the ongoing season so far.

Moeen Ali Wants KKR To Follow MI's Footsteps

While speaking at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the crucial fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Moeen Ali wants his side to follow Mumbai Indians' footsteps in the ongoing season. The English spinner said that the Mumbai-based franchise had a poor start to the ongoing season but now they are 'flying'.

He added that the Knights are halfway through but need to have the same mindset as MI to qualify for the playoffs of the current season.

"Yes, definitely. If you look at history, even Mumbai had a bad start, and now they've won four in a row, and they're flying. We need to have that same mindset. We're halfway through, we have to win most of our games. This squad has shown it can go on a run. But it's going to take a lot of determination and belief to do that," Moeen Ali told reporters.

MI's Run In IPL 2025 So Far