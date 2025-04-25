IPL 2025: Umran Malik Joins KKR Camp, Will Not Feature Against Punjab Kings, Here's Why

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Punjab Kings in a must-win IPL encounter at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26. The defending champions are in a spot of bother and need to win all their remaining matches in a bid to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive.

Umran Malik Has Joined KKR Camp

Ahead of the Punjab Kings match, Umran Malik has joined the KKR camp. The IPL 2024 champions grabbed the Indian speedster at his base price of 75 lakhs and had high hopes for him. However, despite joining the KKR side, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer will not be a part of the IPL 2025 as he was already ruled out of the tournament. Chetan Sakariya has already replaced him in the KKR squad.

KKR issued a statement confirming the player will be with the team to continue his rehabilitation period.

"Umran Malik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and “return to cricket” programme with KKR for the remainder of the season.

“He’s not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best! Welcome to the family, Umran.”

How Can KKR Still Make It To IPL Playoffs

Coming to the IPL 2025, KKR's struggle has been quite evident this time. Ajinkya Rahane's team is facing a race to defend their IPL crown and can still qualify for the knockouts mathematically. They can still reach 16 points with a win in all their matches but given their current form it would be a tough task to cut out.