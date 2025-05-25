Ahead Of England Tour, KL Rahul Sets His Priorities Straight: 'You Can’t Take That Away From Me'

KL Rahul will have another chance to flaunt his love for red ball cricket. The Delhi Capitals star has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming England tour and will be at the forefront for being one of the senior players in the tour.

KL Rahul Expresses His Love For Test Cricket

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new test captain, and the Indian team will usher in a new era under his leadership. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin have retired from Test cricket and in their absence, KL Rahul will take a more pivotal role. He had a mixed Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having amassed 276 runs in five matches. As the team has entered a transition period, KL Rahul has spoken up on his and his team members' love for Test cricket.

In an interaction with former England captain Nasser Hussain for Sky Sports, he said, “I love red-ball cricket. You can’t take that away from me, or anyone who’s been part of that Indian team. Everyone I’ve spoken to in that squad feels the same. Red ball cricket is number one for us. We love playing Test cricket, and that hasn’t changed for me.”

KL Rahul Set To Play A Major Role For India In England Tour