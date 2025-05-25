Ahead Of England Tour, KL Rahul Sets His Priorities Straight: 'You Can’t Take That Away From Me'

Updated May 25th 2025, 21:33 IST
KL Rahul will have another chance to flaunt his love for red ball cricket. The Delhi Capitals star has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming England tour and will be at the forefront for being one of the senior players in the tour.
Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new test captain, and the Indian team will usher in a new era under his leadership. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin have retired from Test cricket and in their absence, KL Rahul will take a more pivotal role. He had a mixed Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having amassed 276 runs in five matches. As the team has entered a transition period, KL Rahul has spoken up on his and his team members' love for Test cricket.
In an interaction with former England captain Nasser Hussain for Sky Sports, he said, “I love red-ball cricket. You can’t take that away from me, or anyone who’s been part of that Indian team. Everyone I’ve spoken to in that squad feels the same. Red ball cricket is number one for us. We love playing Test cricket, and that hasn’t changed for me.”
There has been major speculation regarding his batting position. In Australia, except for the Melbourne Test, he opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the rest of the matches. With no Rohit Sharma in the squad, the 33-year-old is expected to partner Jaiswal at the top. There is another opener in ABhimanyu Easwaran, but given Rahul's experience, he will get the nod ahead of him. Back in 2021, Rahul was in that Indian squad and emerged as one of the backbones of that batting lineup. His experience and proficiency could play a huge role as the Indian team aims to conquer Ben Stokes and Co.
