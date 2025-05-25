IPL 2025: How Can Gujarat Titans Still Finish In Top-Two Despite Crushing Defeat Against CSK

Chennai Super Kings ended IPL 2025 on a high with an 83-run win over Gujarat Titans. Despite this win, CSK remain at the bottom of the IPL table while Gujarat have maintained their position at the top.

With this loss, Gujarat have lost their advantage to finish in the top two. They now have 18 points in their tally, which is not looking substantial at this moment. Gujarat's chance of a top-two finish now relies on the outcome of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. If LSG defeat RCB, Gujarat are assured of a top-two finish with 18 points. But what will happen if the RCB get the better of Rishabh Pant's LSG?

In that scenario, GT would have to pray for the rain gods to bestow their blessing on the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. PBKS are currently in the third place with 17 points, while Mumbai Indians are 4th with 16 points. Both teams boast of a better NRR than Gujarat. But if the match gets washed out by rain, then Mumbai can only reach 17 points while Punjab will be on 18 points. But as per the rule, Gujarat would be finishing second on the virtue of having more wins than Shreyas Iyer's team.