Ahead Of Headingley Test, Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Why He Turned Down Test Captaincy: 'I Called The BCCI And Said...'

Team India will usher in a new era when Shubman Gill will lead the team in the five-match Test series against England starting from June 20. This will also mark the start of the World Test Championship for both teams.
Following Rohit Sharma's retirement, Jasprit Bumrah's name was in the mix as the Indian selectors were looking for the perfect leader in red-ball cricket. Bumrah had led India to a brilliant win in Perth in the absence of Rohit and was also the designated vice-captain in the Australian tour. But Shubman was appointed as the Test captain and questions were raised over the decision.
But now Jasprit Bumrah has revealed he himself called the BCCI and didn't want to take the leadership role given his workload.
In an interview with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports, Bumrah said, "Before Rohit and Virat retired during the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI about my workloads going forward in a five-test match series. I've spoken to the people who have managed my back. I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads. So I did speak to him, and then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So then I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won't be able to give all the Test matches in a five-test match series."
It has already been confirmed that the Indian pace spearhead will not be involved in all the Test matches. Bumrah suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test and missed a substantial part of the cricket, including the Champions Trophy and England white ball series. He returned in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians and did what he is known for. Earlier, Gautam Gambhir insisted they're yet to take a decision on which three Test matches Bumrah will be a part of and they will decide it as the series goes on.
