Stuart Broad Identifies England Cricket’s Biggest Challenge Before India Test Series: ‘He’ll Pick Up A Shedload Of Wickets'

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad has expressed that the England Cricket Team would face the biggest challenge from Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the England Tests. Broad expressed that England would want Bumrah not to play the entire series as he could take a shedload of the host nation's wickets throughout the series. The Englishman also highlighted a pivotal moment from the BGT Tests, when the Indian pacer's aggressiveness was on display when he dismissed Usman Khawaja and almost charged towards Sam Konstas.

Stuart Broad Identifies England's Biggest Problem

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a pace bowling maestro and has gained prominence with the precision, effectiveness and sheer brilliance of his yorkers. The Indian cricketer has become the new talisman after pulling off a dream spell against Australia while down under. Even though Team India lost the series 3-2, Bumrah emerged as a national hero.

With the England Test series closing in, Bumrah has been touted as a legitimate threat to the opposition, and Stuart Broad believes the host nation would not want him to be a part of all five tests due to his wicket-taking capabilities.

“He is going to be certainly one to watch and certainly someone that England won’t want to play five Tests, because if he does, he’s going to pick up a shed load of wickets, isn’t he?

"There was that great bit of play in Australia wherein he got in a scrap in the last over with (Sam) Konstas, and (Usman) Khawaja was on strike. He nicked Khawaja off, got him out. He was screaming and roaring. He has definitely got that; every fast bowler has to have that emotion in him, but there is a real sharpness to his competitive spirit (and) that he has grown up in that Kohli era,” Stuart Broad said during an appearance on the For the Love of Cricket Podcast.

Jasprit Bumrah Will Not Play In All Of The England Tests

After the squad for India's Test tour of England was announced, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that the workload management for Jasprit Bumrah would not allow him to compete in all matches. They do not intend to make the mistake they did in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where the pacer sustained a back injury and missed out on a significant amount of game time.