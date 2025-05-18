Ahead of India vs England Test Series, Brendon McCullum Makes Huge Call and Sacks Key Member of Test Squad

It might still be IPL season for Indian cricket fans, but the build-up to the India vs England Test series set to take place from late June is already on the minds of many.

That is especially true for England, who will see this series as a unique opportunity to avenge the 4-1 series loss they suffered in India at the start of 2024.

And it seems the England Test team think-tank are already making huge moves when it comes to shaping the way their staff is ahead of the crucial series.

The man nicknamed ‘Baz’ has made a huge change that could well have massive ramifications for the side in the near future.

ECB Data Analysts Sacked

That is because McCullum has let go of the team's main data analysts and they are already in the process of winding down their involvement with the main teams.

The reason for this sudden change is that McCullum wants to work more off gut feeling and intuition and not rely as much on data.

His belief is that data analysis works better in franchise cricket instead of the international game, where most players have relatively fewer weaknesses.

There is also a want to de-clutter the dressing room and make players more responsible for their own day-to-day preparations.

Will Risky Move Pay Off?

However, like a lot of decisions made by Bazball-era England, there are some doubts over whether it would be a good decision.

Most international teams use data analysis both to scout the opposition as well as pinpoint where their own players can be better.