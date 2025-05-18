Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Fans Indulge In Toxic Online Warfare, Derogatory Trends Take Over X Hours After IPL 2025 Resumes

IPL 2025: The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru rivalry is getting heated up with every passing day. It all started in 2024, when RCB and CSK both needed to defeat each other in order to get through to the playoffs.

Chennai were decent throughout the entire tournament, whereas the Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won seven games on the bounce to make a strong case for themselves. MS Dhoni was playing the last over against Yash Dayal, and at one point in time, the game looked done and dusted for RCB.

Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal dismissed MS Dhoni in the final over, and that turned the tides in RCB's favor. Virat Kohli's Bengaluru ended up winning the match and knocking Chennai out of the tournament, but then a wild celebration followed from RCB fans that was nothing but disrespectful and derogatory.

There were reports of RCB fans heckling Chennai fans and abusing them on the streets of Bengaluru. This was one of the incidents that brought the sport to a wrong light.

Shame On Deshdrohi Dhoni And National Shame Kohli Trends On X

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, two former captains of India, two icons, and two stalwarts of the game, have been faithful servants of Indian cricket for many years.

Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will always ride into the sunset with their heads held high because they have achieved almost everything that there is to achieve in the game. But achievements don't guarantee blind hatred, and that is something that the Indian cricket fans have demonstrated time and again.

Shortly after IPL 2025 resumed, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni fans indulged in a derogatory Twitter war, hurling abuses and demeaning MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The reason behind this is being said to be Harbhajan Singh's comment that only MS Dhoni has real fans and no other cricketer.

Here's What Virat Kohli Fans Tweeted

Here's What MS Dhoni Fans Tweeted

MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli: Two Icons Of Indian Cricket