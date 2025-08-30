Ahead Of IPL 2026, Rahul Dravid Steps Down From Rajasthan Royals Coaching Role

Rajasthan Royals have confirmed Rahul Dravid will quit as the head coach of the IPL franchise ahead of IPL 2026.

Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

A RR statement read, "Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise. As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

Dravid had a four-year spell with the Royals from 2011 to 2015 as a player and coach. He returned to his familiar place last year after guiding India to the T20 World Cup glory. But RR failed to grab any headlines in IPL 2025, securing just four wins in the entire tournament.

Dravid didn't have the best of a time in coaching, having spent most of the time in a wheelchair after he picked up a foot injury. It remains to be seen whether the Rajasthan Royals name a new coach or Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara gets additional responsibility.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals Future Seems To Be Under Doldrums

Sanju Samson has also been linked with an exit from Rajasthan Royals. The RR captain reportedly handed in a transfer request seeking a move away from Rajasthan. Samson is Rajasthan's highest run scorer in IPL history and his departure will defnitely inflict major damage on the franchise, which is still searching for their second IPL title since 2008.