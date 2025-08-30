Indian Fan Zones Sold Out Well In Advance As The Rohit-Kohli Hype Builds For India vs Australia ODIs

Cricket Australia has revealed that the fan zones for Indian fans in India's upcoming white-ball tour of Australia have sold out nearly 50 days before the action goes down.

The demand for tickets for the upcoming IND vs AUS white-ball series has been exceedingly high.

Additionally, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to return to the ODI format, fans have been scrambling to get tickets and watch them in action.

Rohit-Kohli Hype Increases Ticket Demand As Indian Fan Zones Get Sold Out

After competing in the Asia Cup tournament, Team India would lock horns against Australia in a white-ball series. The away tour would have significant attention since it would be the first time that the Men in Blue would be in proper white-ball action after a while.

The India vs Australia ODI series has significant attention as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to be in action for Team India for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy final.

As the anticipation over the upcoming bilateral series intensifies, Cricket Australia has revealed that the dedicated fan zones for Team India supporters have sold out well before the first delivery is bowled.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Indian fan zones selling out across all eight venues.

"We are excited to see the momentum building around this series and the strong passion fans continue to display for the game. We're looking forward to a vibrant atmosphere in the stands and a world-class contest on the field between two great cricketing nations," Joel Morrison, CA's Executive GM for Events and Operations, said as quoted in a release by Cricket Australia.

Team India Faces Australia In A Thrilling White-Ball Series

The India tour of Australia begins with a three-match ODI series across some of the country's prime cricket-playing venues. A lot of attention would be on Team India's squad, as it would determine the fate of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's futures in the Indian ODI fold.

The first ODI takes place on October 19, with India and Australia locking horns at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The second ODI will take place at the Adelaide Oval on October 25.

Following that, the third ODI takes place just two days later, with the match scheduled to take place at the iconic SCG.

After the three-match ODI series, Team India and Cricket Australia would lock horns in a five-match T20I series. Interestingly, the IND vs AUS tour will happen in all the country's states and territories.