Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Selection Meeting, BCCI Provides Major Fitness Update On Shubman Gill

T20 World Cup 2026: A day before the selection meeting for the T20 World Cup 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, December 19, provided crucial update on Shubman Gill's fitness.

Shubman Gill was rested for the fourth T20I match of the series between India and South Africa, on Wednesday, December 17. Earlier, media reports suggested that Gill sustained an injury during a net session. However, the fourth T20I match was abandoned due to excessive fog in Lucknow.

BCCI Provides Crucial Update On Shubman Gill's Injury

BCCI took to their official social media handle and confirmed that Shubman Gill suffered an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow.

The official statement added that Gill is currently getting treatment with the BCCI medical team.

"Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow. After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad," BCCI wrote on X.

Shubman Gill was also ruled out of the fifth and final T20I match of the series against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sanju Samson replaced Gill on Team India's Playing XI.

Shubman Gill's injury comes just a few days before Team India's selection meeting for the T20 World Cup 2026. Chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, will lead a meeting on Saturday, December 20, to decide the squad for the prestigious ICC event.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In T20Is