Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Summit Clash, India Shift Ahmedabad Base To Break 2023 World Cup Final Jinx? Here's What You Need To Know

Team India is just one step away from defending their T20 World Cup title after defeating England in a nail-biting semifinal. India will now head to Ahmedabad, where they will take on New Zealand in the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8. The heartbreak in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia remained a scarred chapter in Indian cricket and the Indian Team will try to break the jinx this time around.

Team India's Ahmedabad Accommodation Shifted Before T20 World Cup Final?

Incidentally, India's only loss at the hands of South Africa in the tournament came at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the Super 8 stage. India looked on course for their third ODI World Cup title after Rohit Sharma led the side to the summit clash, winning all the matches. But it turned out to be a one-sided contest as the Aussies romped their way to the title three years ago.

Ahead of the final, there have been reports of Team India making a change to their Ahmedabad accommodation and won't stay in the same hotel where they stayed during the 2023 World Cup final. In an interaction with News 18, journalist Vimal Kumar confirmed the development, and India's likely accommodation will be the Taj Skyline. As per ICC protocols, the first finalist will reportedly stay at ITC Narmada while the second finalist will be put up at Taj Skyline Ahmedabad.

India To Switch Dressing Room At Narendra Modi Stadium?

Vimal Kumar also revealed that the Indian team won't be using the same dressing room and will rather use the visiting team's dressing room in the final match. There have been a lot of spiritual activities before and during the T20 World Cup 2026. Players are witnessed visiting various temples during the course of the tournament and Team India even delayed their practice at Wankhede during the Lunar Eclipse recently.

Advertisement

Cricketers are superstitious and it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the T20 World Cup final.