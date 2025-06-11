Ahead Of The WTC 2025 Final Against South Africa, Australian Players Go 'Drive to Survive' Mode With Formula One Star Oscar Piastri

WTC 2025 Final: Australia will take on South Africa in the summit clash of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the iconic Lord's in London, from Wednesday, June 11th.

In the past two years of the 2023-2025 cycle, Pat Cummins-led Australia have displayed a stupendous performance, winning 13 matches and conceding just four defeats after playing 19 matches. The Aussies confirmed their Final spot by finishing in the second position on the table with a points percentage of 67.54.

Australia's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 against India helped them to book their tickets to London. Pat Cummins' side claimed the series 3-1.

Pat Cummins-Led Team Australia Visit McLaren's Facility Ahead Of Lord's Clash

Just a day before the WTC 2025 Final, the Australian Cricket Team visited the Formula One Racing Team, McLaren's facility in London, where the Aussies gained insights from Oscar Piastri and team principal Andrea Stella.

Apart from that, Australian players Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, and Brendan Doggett challenged Piastri in a simulator race.

The official Instagram handle of the Aussie Men’s Cricket Team shared a video of the Pat Cummins-led side having a chill time ahead of the WTC 2025 showdown.

"What to do when training gets rained off in London? Take a trip to visit the incredible @mclaren facilities! Thanks for having us," it wrote while sharing the clip.

Following the tour at the McLaren facility, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon said that it was a special experience for them to see how things work back at the factory.

"It was really special to go there and see what the best F1 team at the moment is doing behind the scenes where a lot of people don’t get access to," Lyon said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

The Aussie cricket team and Piastri drove at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit and the Silverstone Circuit.

