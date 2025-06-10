Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final Against South Africa, Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Sam Konstas' Absence From Playing XI

WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final between South Africa and Australia, at the iconic Lord's from June 11th, the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins broke his silence on Sam Konstas' snub from playing eleven.

Pat Cummins revealed the playing eleven for the WTC 2025 Final during the pre-match press conference on June 10th. The Aussies have some significant changes in the squad, especially in their batting order. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne will open for the defending champions. While all-rounder Cameron Green will come down in the number three slot. Meanwhile, Steven Smith, Travis Head have been pushed back in the lineup.

Aussie youngster Sam Konstas, who made a stunning debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 against India, was snubbed from their playing eleven for the Lord's clash.

Pat Cummins Opens On Sam Konstas' Snub From WTC 2025 Final

Speaking at the press conference, Pat Cummins put the age factor on the table for the debate, saying that Konstas is 'really young', and has a long career.

“It’s something that the selectors are always weighing up. Realistically, he’s really young. He’s got a long career ahead of him. So hopefully even by not playing, (by) being in Sri Lanka and here, they’re learning opportunities," Pat Cummins said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

The Aussie skipper added that players like Beau Webster, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis have been added to the playing eleven, who are starting their careers in the long-ball format.

“But at the same time, you’ve got guys like Beau Webster, who are starting out their test career as well. Obviously, Cam Green comes back in here. Josh Inglis got a chance to start his Test career as well," he added.

Sam Konstas' Stats In Red Ball Cricket

Sam Konstas has played two Test matches and four innings, scoring 113 runs at a strike rate of 81.88 and an average of 28.25. His two matches in the red-ball cricket came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025.