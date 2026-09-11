Ahead Of World Cup, Rohit Sharma Ignites Debate On ODI Future With 'October 2027' Comment

Rohit Sharma's ODI future has been the subject of a major discussion. The 39-year-old has been an ODI-only player since he retired from both the shortest and longest formats. Rohit has been in India's ODI plans as things stand and smashed a brilliant century in the last match against England at Lord's.

Rohit Sharma Sparked ODI Future With Latest Comments

Hush-hush retirement rumours have been catching up every now and then. Rohit's last stint as the ODI captain came in the ICC Champions Trophy when he led the Indian Team to their 3rd title. There hadn't been much clarity from the team management over Rohit's participation in ODI matches leading up to the 2027 World Cup. But recently, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shut down all the rumours to bed as he confirmed, “Don't give fodder to such rumours.”

But Rohit's recent comments have further raised speculation on his imminent ODI future. While replying to a query from a fan at the Global Fintech Fest, he said, "October 2027 is far away; we will see about it then."

There were murmurs that the Lord's ODI was Rohit's last dance on the international stage, but the former skipper registered a brilliant century to announce his intent one more time. Both Rohit and Virat came close to lifting the ODI World Cup trophy three years ago.

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But that disappointing final in Ahmedabad proved to be a thorn, particularly for the former and if things go well, he is likely to fancy his chances one more time next year.