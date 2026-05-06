Ahmedabad to Host IPL 2026 Final if Royal Challengers Bengaluru Miss Out on Playoffs: REPORT

IPL 2026 Final: In case defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru fail to qualify for the playoff, then Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium will host the grand finale. While all the playoff venues are yet to be decided, the summit clash is likely to take place at in Ahmedabad. It is understood that the BCCI is unlikely to split the matches between the home ground of last season’s finalist over complications surrounding M Chinnaswamy.

“IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then BCCI will move the final to another city,” a report quoted the source as saying.

Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1 – May 26 – HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Eliminator – May 27 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Final – May 31 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

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Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake.

The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

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