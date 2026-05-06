Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026 is 'Child Labour'? Social Activist Threatens to Lodge Complaint Against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2026: Has the IPL Governing Council flouted rules by permitting 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play the cash-rich league. It seems they have and that is why the franchise Rajasthan Royals have received a threat. As per multiple reports doing the rounds, social activist CM Shivakumar Nayak has threatened to lodge an FIR against the franchise. There is no doubt that this move has earned the social activist a lot of eyeballs.

‘This is nothing but child labour’

"This 15-year-old boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals is being exploited... This is nothing but child labour. How can they make a minor boy play in such a big league like this?" he said during a televised debate.

He also reckoned that Sooryavanshi should be focusing on studies instead. During the debate, he also said that he would be taking legal action against the franchise.

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Is RR Actually Flouting Rules?

Let us exactly find out what does the law state. As per the law, under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, children below 14 are prohibited from working in most occupations, while adolescents (14-18) can work in non-hazardous sectors under regulated conditions. Professional sport - particularly under governing bodies like the BCCI - does not fall under traditionally classified hazardous labour. Young athletes often operate under structured contracts, parental consent, and regulated environments. This creates a legal grey area rather than a clear violation.

For the unversed, such incidents have happened in the past as well. What about Sachin Tendulkar, he made his international debut at 16 and went on to become one of the greatest to have ever held a bat. And it is no secret that India's Under-19 system have consistently produced teenage cricketers competing at elite levels.