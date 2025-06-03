Ahmedabad Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt Much-Awaited IPL Final Between RCB And PBKS?

Ahmedabad Weather Update: As RCB and PBKS prepare for the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad, earlier rain threats have eased with skies now clearing. What’s the new update? Check inside. | Image: ANI

Ahmedabad Weather Update: The stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2025, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are in pursuit of their first-ever IPL title, marking a potential end to an 18-year-long wait. However, in the lead-up to this much-anticipated showdown, the weather in Ahmedabad has become a major talking point.

Rain Threat Loomed, but Skies Begin to Clear

Earlier in the day, there were concerns about rain disrupting the final, with reports of possible precipitation in the region.

However, as the evening approached, encouraging signs emerged, the sky started clearing, much to the relief of fans and players alike.

IPL Rules Provide Buffer for Delays

In the event of any rain-related delays, the IPL has protocols in place to ensure maximum playtime.

Extra time of up to 120 minutes is available for all playoff matches, including the final.

If further time is needed, it will be adjusted from scheduled timeouts and the innings break interval.

A Super Over changeover period is excluded from extra time considerations.

Reserve Day Option and What Happens in a Complete Washout

Should the weather play spoilsport on the primary match day, the IPL has designated a reserve day for the final. In case both days are washed out entirely an unlikely but possible scenario the trophy will go to the team with the higher standing on the IPL points table.