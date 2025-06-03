RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru All Set To Lock Horns With Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings For Maiden Title

RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper is just one step away from completing his white ball cricket journey. Global cricket's biggest superstar, the man who wears number eighteen on his back is eyeing his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the eighteenth season of the cash-rich league. On the other hand is Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings who have qualified for the summit clash for the second time. The Punjab Kings have qualified for the IPL Finals for the first time after 2014. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the other hand will be playing their fourth IPL final. The last time the Royal Challengers Bengaluru played the IPL final was in 2016 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Shreyas Iyer on the cusp of becoming an IPL great. Shreyas has earned himself the distinction of leading three different franchises in three different IPL finals. Rajat Patidar has been stellar so far as the skipper of the Bengaluru-based franchise and he has taken his team to the finals in his very first outing. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There is a rain forecast on the match considering the fact that the Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings got affected by it. The scheduled time for the start of IPL 2025 Final between RCB and PBKS is 7:30 PM IST.
Stay tuned for the PBKS vs RCB live score, ball-by-ball and latest updates
RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2025 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have to cross one final hurdle to call themselves as the undisputed champions of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier league. RCB and Punjab both have waited for eighteen long years to earn this distinction and this year might end their trophy drought. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be a witness to a high-octane and thrilling encounter that stars big names such as Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya and others. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the happenings of the PBKS vs RCB clash.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Get real-time updates, live commentary, match scorecard, playing XI, toss result, and highlights from the Indian Premier League 2025 Final. PBKS face RCB in a historic IPL Final showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Today Cricket Match and Match squads, Most Runs and Most Wickets, Ahmedabad hourly weather updates.
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli who has scored 614 runs so far in this season needs just 86 more runs to become the first and the only batsman to score 700+ runs in three IPL seasons
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: It is being said that Yuzvendra Chahal might end up missing the Bengaluru vs Punjab IPL final. Chahal is reportedly carrying a niggle and if he misses out, then it will be a great setback for the Shreyas Iyer-led side
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: If the reserve day is washed out then Punjab go on to become the champions of IPL 2025 since they finished higher than Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the points table
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: The good news for all the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings fans is that the grand finale of IPL 2025 does have a reserve day. If it doesn't stop raining in the scheduled match hours and the designated extra two hours. The game will go into reserve day
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Weather isn't expected to play a spoilsport during the grand finale of the IPL to be played between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings. But since qualifier 2 was affected by the persistent rains in Ahmedabad, all eyes will be on the weather and the role that it plays in the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2025: Big day, not only for the fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings, but also for the fans of the Indian Premier League. The cash-rich IPL gets a new champion today. The last new champion apart from the usual CSK, MI and KKR was crowned in 2016 when RCB was defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings both are standing one step away from creating a new history in the IPL and they need to bring their A game to the table to clinch the silverware