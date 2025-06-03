RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru All Set To Lock Horns With Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings For Maiden Title

punjab-kings vs royal challengers bengaluru final live cricket score | Image: IPL/BCCI

RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper is just one step away from completing his white ball cricket journey. Global cricket's biggest superstar, the man who wears number eighteen on his back is eyeing his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the eighteenth season of the cash-rich league. On the other hand is Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings who have qualified for the summit clash for the second time. The Punjab Kings have qualified for the IPL Finals for the first time after 2014. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the other hand will be playing their fourth IPL final. The last time the Royal Challengers Bengaluru played the IPL final was in 2016 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shreyas Iyer on the cusp of becoming an IPL great. Shreyas has earned himself the distinction of leading three different franchises in three different IPL finals. Rajat Patidar has been stellar so far as the skipper of the Bengaluru-based franchise and he has taken his team to the finals in his very first outing. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There is a rain forecast on the match considering the fact that the Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings got affected by it. The scheduled time for the start of IPL 2025 Final between RCB and PBKS is 7:30 PM IST.

