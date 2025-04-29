Ajay Jadeja Heaps Praise On 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 'Special Mindset': 'Cricket In India Won't Be Same Again'

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) sealed a magnificent 8-wicket triumph over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, April 28th.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery knock against the Gujarat Titans. The cricket prodigy scored 101 runs from 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79. He hammered 7 fours and 11 sixes during his time on the crease. The youngster's knock helped him etch his name in the record books. The 14-year-old has broken multiple records at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Vaibhav's time on the crease came to an end in the 12th over after Gujarat fast bowler Prasidh Krishna removed the youngster removed him from the pitch.

The cricket world came together and showered praise on Vaibhav for his stupendous knock in the IPL 2025 match on April 28th.

'His Mindset Is Special': Ajay Jadeja on Vaibhav Suryavanshi

While speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's mindset, calling it special. He added that Vaibhav's performance will help the 14 to 15-year-olds in the small Indian towns start imagining their journey in cricket.

"His mindset is special. I'm not directly comparing it, but just like MS Dhoni's arrival changed belief among kids from smaller towns, this moment could change how every 14–15-year-old across India imagines their journey. Cricket in India won't be the same again," Jadeja said on JioHotstar.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Numbers In IPL 2025

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Rajasthan Royals roped in Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a hefty amount of Rs 1.12 crore. In the ongoing season, the 14-year-old played three matches, scoring 151 runs at a strike rate of 215.71.