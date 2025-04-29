Former RCB Coach Hails 14-Year-Old 'Fearless' Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 35-Ball Century, Draws Comparison To Sachin Tendulkar

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) clinched a dominating eight-wicket triumph over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, April 28th.

Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a stunning 101-run knock from just 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79. He hammered 7 fours and 11 sixes during his time on the crease. The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter etched his name in the record books, achieving multiple feats on April 29th.

Vaibhav smashed a 35-ball century, which helped him break Yusuf Pathan's record to hold the record of the second-fastest century in IPL. The youngster also became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket. Vaibhav's blitzkrieg knock helped him gain praise from the cricket world.

'I Have Never Seen Such A Fabulous Performance': Sanjay Bangar

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Sanjay Bangar was in awe of the 14-year-old's knock against Gujarat Titans, calling it a 'fabulous' performance.

He also made a comparison between Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sachin Tendulkar, saying that the Master Blaster had to go through the grind before playing for the country, but the 14-year-old was fearless in the T20 match.

"I have never seen such a fabulous performance, and never could I have imagined the impact it would create. We had Sachin Tendulkar at 14 or 15, but he went through the grind — Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy — before playing for the country... But this is altogether different. This is T20 cricket — a fearless 14-year-old taking down 3-4 of the best bowlers around: Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna," Bangar said on JioHotstar.

RR Hold Eighth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Following the win, the Rajasthan Royals hold the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.349. The Royals have won three matches and conceded seven defeats in the ongoing season so far.