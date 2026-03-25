'Ajinkya Rahane Can Learn From Him': KKR Captain Told To Follow Virat Kohli's Footsteps In IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have the desired finish in IPL 2025, finishing 8th in the points table. The IPL 2024 champions made some shrewd acquisitions at the IPL auction, with the likes of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, and they will be eager to make it count this term. KKR have entrusted Ajinkya Rahane with the leadership duties once again, and it remains to be seen how things shape up in the next couple of months.

Ajinkya Rahane Told To Follow Virat Kohli's Footsteps

Rahane showed a glimpse of his aggressive self, but failed to convert some big chances last season. He ended up scoring 390 runs in 13 matches last season, the highest for KKR, but that didn't help KKR's cause. Now Mohammad Kaif has called on Rahane to follow Virat Kohli's footsteps.

Virat's T20 credentials faced scrutiny, but the RCB star stormed back with all guns blazing, initiating a more aggressive approach, resulting in dividends.

Kaif said, “Virat Kohli was in a similar situation. His strike rate was going down against spinners. He shut everyone's mouth by attacking the spinners and inventing new shots. Rahane just has the slog sweep against spinners. He needs to work on his power-hitting down the ground. He has to increase his range of shots against spinners, as Virat Kohli has done. Virat Kohli has set a great example for everyone, and Rahane can also learn from it.”

Advertisement

KKR Appoint Rinku Singh As Vice Captain For IPL 2026

Rinku Singh has been appointed as KKR's vice-captain and will be Rahane's deputy for this upcoming season. Rinku has played a pivotal role for KKR and was retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. He was also a part of the Indian contingent which lifted the T20 World Cup title.

Rinku has been with KKR since 2018, and this might be a stepping stone for him to get into a leadership role in the near future. Coach Abhishek Nayar said, “Over the years, we've seen Rinku Singh evolve not only as a cricketer but also as a leader. For the past couple of years, while his performances have spoken for themselves, I think off the field without saying a lot, he is someone that the team looks forward to [hearing].”

Advertisement