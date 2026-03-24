'IPL Is A Dream Come True Moment': Youngster Harnoor Singh Pannu Embraces Pressure As Punjab Kings Aim For Glory

IPL 2026: Despite not playing a single match in IPL 2025, Harnoor Singh Pannu is ready to roar big in IPL 2026. The 23-year-old was retained by the Punjab Kings for this season and after contributing heavily for Punjab in the domestic season, he is ready to embrace the challenge once again.

Opportunities have been very limited for the former Indian U-19 player, but he has ensured he made them count. His antics in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy didn't go unnoticed, and in an exclusive conversation with Republicworld, the talented youngster opened up on a lot of various aspects.

Harnoor wasn't picked in a single game last season for PBKS, but he insisted that playing in the IPL was a dream for him. "I think even after getting unsold, being in the squad, it's like a blessing itself. And having to work under Ricky sir and Shreyas bhai, I think it has been a dream come true moment for me.

Harnoor also chipped in with some handy contributions for Punjab in the early phases of the Ranji Trophy this season. “I was just making sure to be on the crease for the longest time possible. And I think even on my debut game, the wickets were falling. And I was just making sure to hang in there. And I think that game was also very important for us. So, I was just making sure to stay on the crease and help my team as much as I could.”

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On being asked about head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, he said, "I think the energy they bring, both of them. It is fun to see that.

“And I think the kind of belief they are showing in me this year. It is fun to see that. And I think obviously, they have definitely helped us a lot in our team.”

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