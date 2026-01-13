Updated 13 January 2026 at 09:01 IST
Ajinkya Rahane Makes Candid Admission; Reveals Harshit Rana Was Alarmed By Social Media Trolling: 'It Was Bothering Him'
Ajinkya Rahane revealed Harshit Rana was affected by IPL 2025 social media trolling but uses criticism as motivation, channeling negative comments to work harder and improve his bowling performances.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ajinkya Rahane has admitted that Harshit Rana was getting disgruntled by the social media trolling during the IPL 2025 season. The Indian seamer was unable to deliver a consistent outing, leading to criticism on social media.
Hershit Rana had a perturbed outing in IPL 2025. While the Kolkata Knight Riders struggled throughout the season, Harshit Rana was a prime target of criticism because of being fast-tracked to the India Blues.
Fans and pundits have long claimed that Rana has been in the scheme of India's white-ball unit due to his association with head coach Gautam Gambhir.
Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Online Trolls Had Been Bothering Harshit Rana
Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has acknowledged that he and Harshit Rana were slightly nervous and unhappy after being unable to perform in some IPL matches last year.
He also admitted that they spoke about social media and revealed that the trolls were bothering him. But the Indian seamer reads everything and channels it as motivation to perform better.
“See, we actually spoke about social media when he was playing in the IPL last year. In certain matches, he did not do well, and I saw basically, a little nervous, a little sad. I was talking about it.
“It was bothering him. He said that people are talking about me, but that actually motivates me. This is what he said. When I see all the comments, when I see what they are writing about me, they don't know how hard I have worked in my bowling," Ajinkya Rahane said, as per Cricbuzz.
Harshit Rana Emerges As Game-Changer For India In 1st ODI vs NZ
Harshit Rana's recent performance has displayed his transformation as a cricketer for the Indian cricket team. The India vs New Zealand ODI in Vadodara saw Harshit Rana deliver a solid rescue effort.
The Indian seamer picked up two wickets in the match in his ten-over spell, conceding 65 runs during New Zealand's innings.
Harshit Rana then walked into the game with a bat at number seven and put up an impactful outing. A solid 29 off 23, with two boundaries and a monstrous six, helped big-time during India's chase of 301.
KL Rahul took care of the rest as India completed the chase, securing a four-wicket victory in the first ODI at the BCA Stadium. The action moves on to Rajkot, Gujarat, for the second ODI match, which takes place on Wednesday, February 14.
