Alyssa Healy To Retire From Cricket Before T20 World Cup; India Series To Serve As Farewell Outing

Australia's Alyssa Healy with trophy after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Final match between Australia Women and England Women, at Hagley Oval | Image: ANI

Alyssa Healy has officially announced that she is retiring from cricket. The upcoming white-ball series against India at home would be her farewell outing for Cricket Australia Women.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy is one of the most successful women's cricketers of all time. With eight World Cup wins to her name, the 35-year-old took over as captain in late 2023 in a full-time role, replacing Meg Lanning.

The cricketer will call time on an illustrious 16-year legacy, where she transformed the Australia Women's side into a major threat on the international stage.

Alyssa Healy Confirms Retirement Following India All-Format Series At Home

Alyssa Healy confirmed her retirement during an appearance on the Willow Talk podcast. While she admitted to being passionate about playing for Australia, Healy admitted to losing the competitive edge that had driven her from the start.

Advertisement

The wicketkeeper-batter also admitted that the past few years have been mentally draining, and it has been hard to dive right back.

“It’s with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia. I’m still passionate about playing for Australia, but I’ve somewhat lost that competitive edge that’s kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.”

Advertisement

"It's been a long time coming. The last few years has been probably more mentally draining than anything else. A few injuries. I've got to dive into the well, and the well is getting less and less full of water. Getting harder to dive back in there," Alyssa Healy said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Alyssa Healy To Feature In Just ODIs and One-Off Test

Notably, Alyssa Healy will not be in action for the T20I leg of the series. Australia is expected to kick off its preparations and strategy for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The wicketkeeper-batter will be in action at the three-match ODI series against India. Alyssa Healy will call time on her career in the one-off Test on March 6-9 at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Ever since she made her debut as a 19-year-old in 2010, Alyssa Healy has evolved as one of women's cricket's all-time greats. She wraps up her career with 123 ODI and 162 T20I appearances in women's cricket.