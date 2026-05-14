Ajinkya Rahane RUES Dropped Catches, Raves Over Virat Kohli After RCB All But Knock KKR Out of IPL 2026: 'Dangerous Player...'

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli once again showed one and all why he is the best when it comes to chasing totals. Kohli came up with a masterclass as he hit an unbeaten 105* off 60 balls to take his side over the line in Raipur on Wednesday. Following the win, RCB went top of the table and Kohli received praise from all quarters.

Kohli's brilliance impressed opposition captain Ajinkya Rahane as well. Raving about Kohli, Rahane said that such players will make you pay if you give them chances. He also reckoned his partnership with Devdutt Padikkal was crucial.

‘Credit goes to Virat’

"Credit goes to Virat Kohli and that partnership of him and Devdutt Padikkal, that was the moment for them," Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

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