Virat Kohli is GOD? Fan Jumps Fence to Touch Feet of Ex-RCB Captain During IPL 2026 Match vs KKR; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Is Virat Kohli god? Well, he may not literally be god, but the kind of adulation he got in Raipur on Wednesday was insane. In fact, a fan jumped over the fence and got inside the playing area while Kohli was batting, just to get close to him and touch his feet. The fan rain in straight from sightscreen area. He ran in without being stopped by the security as they too were caught unawares. The fan got near Kohli and touched his feet before being taken off the ground. The clip has surfaced on social space and is going viral already.

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Kohli was the star for RCB as his unbeaten 105* off 60 balls helped his side beat Kolkata Knight Riders and go top of the table. Kohli was awarded the player of the match for his brilliant show with the bat.

"It's a conscious effort to try and contribute to the team's scores. And I know if I bat for long enough in the game, our chances of winning become higher. So the fact that I didn't get many runs in the last two games was, it eats me up in a way that I know I can play well and I'm hitting the ball well. But then when you don't carry on and you know, you haven't created the impact for the team, it bothers you because that's basically been the goal all these years, trying to improve so that you can be the best version for your team when you play out there and make an impact," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

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