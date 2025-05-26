'Your Attitude Doesn't Change': Ajinkya Rahane Sets The Record Straight With Undiplomatic Take On KKR's Surprise Pick In IPL Auction

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders have had a season to forget. The defending champions walked into the tournament with great hopes and a strong team on paper, but their performances were as dismal as they could get. The likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, and Rinku Singh couldn't even get going, and it cost KKR a place in the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders will now have to regroup and learn from the mistakes that they committed this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders looked like a very strong team on paper, and the depth in their batting was considered something that would have been a big challenge for the opposition. But KKR's strength proved to be their biggest weakness, and hence it was a collective batting failure from the three-time champions. It will be interesting to see if the Knight Riders retain Ajinkya Rahane as the captain next year.

Rahane Gives His Verdict On Venkatesh Iyer

One of the biggest architects behind Kolkata's victorious campaign in 2024 was Venkatesh Iyer. The southpaw ended up playing his fifth season for the Knights and has already won one IPL trophy for them. Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping amount of Rs 23.75 crore, but his performances this season were far from satisfactory. Ajinkya Rahane gave a very honest take on Venkatesh Iyer's performances in IPL 2025 and how he conducted himself during the campaign.

'Someone's not going to work doubly harder if he's getting Rs 20 plus crore, or someone's not going to work less hard when he's getting one, two, three crore, whatever it is. Your attitude doesn't change on the field. You know, that's what matters. As a player, you only focus on the controllable things. And I felt Venkatesh Iyer was actually focusing on the controllable things,' said Ajinkya Rahane after the SRH vs KKR clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Decimate Kolkata Knight Riders

The Sunrisers Hyderabad humiliated Kolkata and defeated them by 110 runs in their last league game. Hyderabad scored 278 runs in their quota of 20 overs.