Can Mumbai Indians Finish In Top Two Of IPL 2025 Points Table? Here's A Look At Possible Scenarios

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket with his teammates during the IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Monday, May 26th.

With only two matches remaining before the start of the IPL 2025 Playoffs, the franchises that have qualified for the knockout stage are giving their best to secure the top two positions on the points table.

After the Gujarat Titans' defeat against the Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs on Sunday, May 25th, it is being confirmed that the Titans will not be able to finish the group stage in the top spot; the least they can secure is the second place.

Gujarat Titans stand in the first place in the IPL 2025 standings as of now with 18 points after winning nine games and conceding five defeats.

A Look At How Mumbai Indians Can Finish In Top Two At IPL 2025 Standings

Meanwhile, the upcoming match of the tournament between Punjab and Mumbai will play a crucial role in deciding the top two in the standings.

In order to make it into the first two spots on the standings, Mumbai Indians must have to beat Punjab Kings. Apart from winning the game over the Punjab-based franchise, Mumbai also have to hope for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Tuesday, May 27th.

MI Hold Fourth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Currently, Mumbai Indians hold the fourth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points. The Mumbai-based franchise have the best run rate of +1.292 among other franchises, which will provide an advantage to them.

The Hardik Pandya-led side clinched eight wins and suffered five defeats after playing 13 matches in the IPL 2025 so far.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, stand in the second position with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.327.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand in the third place on the IPL 2025 table with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.255.