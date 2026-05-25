Ajinkya Rahane Stands Firm On Captaincy Role Despite KKR's IPL 2026 Exit: 'It's Important To Show Your Character'

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to qualify for the Playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Knight Riders needed a win on Sunday, May 24, against Delhi Capitals (DC), but instead suffered a 40-run defeat at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Kolkata-based franchise missed out on the top four, finishing seventh in the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.147. KKR registered six wins and endured seven losses in the tournament.

KKR had a sloppy start to the season but managed a solid comeback midway. However, their resurgence was not enough to secure a playoff berth.

Following the team’s sluggish campaign, critics slammed skipper Ajinkya Rahane for poor leadership. Rahane, however, remains confident about continuing in his captaincy role next season.

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Ajinkya Rahane Opens Up On His Captaincy Role

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahane asserted that he would not back down from his responsibilities. He emphasized that when a team is struggling, the captain must show character rather than step aside.

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"For me, I've played cricket all my life with a good attitude. Character has always been very important for me. I'm never one to back down. When the team is down, when the team is struggling, it's very important to show your character at that time. I am never one that steps down. When the team is struggling, it is important to show your character," Rahane said.

The KKR skipper admitted there is pressure but stressed the importance of staying composed.

"Yes, there's pressure. It's very natural, but pressure is on those who are privileged. Not everyone can handle it. For me, it was important to stay strong and not panic. It's very easy when you lose 5-6 matches for your focus to shift to the past or the future," he added.

Ajinkya Rahane's Numbers In IPL 2026