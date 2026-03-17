Ajinkya Rahane Takes the Helm; Kolkata Knight Riders Announce Veteran Cricketer as Skipper for IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Eden Gardens | Image: ANI

The Kolkata Knight Riders have officially announced that Ajinkya Rahane will lead the charge of the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. After weeks of speculation and rumours of a possible leadership change, the three-time IPL champions have opted to continue with someone who has a great sense of leadership and responsibility in the game.

Despite their underwhelming performance in the IPL 2025 season, KKR did not opt for a change as they have faith in their existing leadership, with veteran Ajinkya Rahane set to continue at the helm for the 2026 season.

KKR Confirms Ajinkya Rahane Will Lead the Team in IPL 2026

The Kolkata Knight Riders continue to put their faith in Ajinkya Rahane after announcing the veteran Indian cricketer as the franchise captain for IPL 2026. On social media, the three-time IPL champions shared a video, declaring the Mumbai cricketer as the skipper of the franchise.

"The (C)heckmate you’ve been waiting for," the Kolkata Knight Riders captioned the video on social media.

Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane would be in action under a brand new coaching staff unit, with Abhishek Nayar being the head coach following Chandrakant Pandit's exit from the team.

Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane delivered one of the best performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the preceding season. The veteran cricketer scored 390 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.45 and a strike rate of 147.72.

While KKR failed to impress in 2025, Rahane's knock stood out among the rest. He scored three half-centuries and smashed 36 boundaries and 20 sixes.

KKR To Have Immense Firepower In IPL 2026

The Kolkata Knight Riders went through a significant overhaul following their disappointing performance in IPL 2025. The franchise brought up a new coaching unit and enrolled new and promising superstars, hoping for another title-winning performance this season.

KKR currently features T20 World Cup-winners like Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, and star Indian cricketers like Akash Deep and Ajinkya Rahane.

The franchise would also remain reliant on its experienced overseas line-up featuring cricketers like Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen and more.